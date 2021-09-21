Vernon Winter Carnival looks for new event ideas

Local filmmaker Marc Noel of OKS Video Productions captured the origins of the ice sculptures that took over Polson Park for 10 days during the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival in 2021. The Carnival society is looking for more events for 2022. (Marc Noel - OKS Video Productions)

If you have event ideas for Vernon’s annual winter festival, the operating society would love to hear them.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society is encouraging community organizations and businesses interested in participating to host an event during the festival.

Despite COVID-19, Carnival was one of the only large-scale community events to happen in Vernon in 2021. By adjusting plans and working within the provincial health order restrictions, the society was able to provide an adapted festival featuring a Drive-Thru Ice Park as well as many virtual events. However, the goal for 2022 is to bring back the beloved in-person events and introduce some new and exciting ideas the society has been working on.

“We have been working hard and developing plans for the 62nd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival. The health and safety of our community is at the forefront of that planning,” says Erik Olesen, chair of Vernon Winter Carnival Society. “We don’t know what COVID restrictions will be in place for events, but we’re confident we will be able to again provide a memorable, fun, and safe carnival for our community.”

Traditionally, Vernon Winter Carnival features more than 100 events happening throughout the city during the 10-day festival. Past festivals have included such events as ticketed dinners and dances, unique winter experiences and free outdoor family gatherings.

All events registered with Vernon Winter Carnival are promoted by the festival organizers through the printed Carnival brochure and online. The society also facilitates all the ticket sales for each event and offers help in organization and planning.

“Vernon Winter Carnival is about community engagement, and we know how important it is for our community to come together right now,” says Vicki Proulx, executive director of Vernon Winter Carnival. “We want to invite all community members to embrace winter and show your Carnival spirit. Host an event and engage in one of Vernon’s longest-running festivals.”

Event registration is open now until Oct. 31. Tickets for all Vernon Winter Carnival events go on sale Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.

For more information on registering an event, becoming a sponsor or volunteering visit https://vernonwintercarnival.com/

All events taking place during Vernon Winter Carnival will follow the most current health orders from the PHO and be planned under the guidance of Interior Health.

READ MORE: No theme in 2022 for Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Curtains rise on virtual theatre experience this Vernon Winter Carnival



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityEvents