Vernon Winter Carnival looks at success overcoming COVID-19

Meeting to be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27; new society members sought

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The Carnival is holding its 2021 annual general meeting via Zoom April 27. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Vernon Winter Carnival is planning for its annual general meeting.

The event will be a Zoom meeting to be held Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m.

“Meet the board, hear how we were able to overcome COVID-19 in 2021 and see what the future holds for Vernon Winter Carnival,” said executive director Vicki Proulx.

This is also a chance to new members to join the society. A $2 membership fee is required for anyone wishing to join, and can be paid in advance of the AGM online at https://shop.vernonwintercarnival.com/products/vwc-society-membership.

“If you’d like to be a part of the 62nd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival now is your chance,” said Proulx. “Join us and help to plan one of Canada’s largest winter festivals right here in Vernon.”

For more information about becoming a member of the society, or to RSVP to the meeting, email info@vernonwintercarnival.com or call 250-545-2236.

