Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The Carnival is holding its 2021 annual general meeting via Zoom April 27. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The Carnival is holding its 2021 annual general meeting via Zoom April 27. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival looks at success overcoming COVID-19

Meeting to be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27; new society members sought

The Vernon Winter Carnival is planning for its annual general meeting.

The event will be a Zoom meeting to be held Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m.

“Meet the board, hear how we were able to overcome COVID-19 in 2021 and see what the future holds for Vernon Winter Carnival,” said executive director Vicki Proulx.

This is also a chance to new members to join the society. A $2 membership fee is required for anyone wishing to join, and can be paid in advance of the AGM online at https://shop.vernonwintercarnival.com/products/vwc-society-membership.

“If you’d like to be a part of the 62nd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival now is your chance,” said Proulx. “Join us and help to plan one of Canada’s largest winter festivals right here in Vernon.”

For more information about becoming a member of the society, or to RSVP to the meeting, email info@vernonwintercarnival.com or call 250-545-2236.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off virtual wild west event

READ MORE: Curtains rise of virtual theatre experience this Vernon Winter Carnival

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEvents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month
Next story
Vernon homeless well fed for Easter

Just Posted

Brandon Miller and Kim Merlo dish up dinner on Monday evenings with Packman Open Hearts for Vernon’s homeless or those needing some nutrition. (Contributed)
Vernon homeless well fed for Easter

Two dinners served around town Monday evening

It was 25 years ago Monday – April 5, 1996 – that Vernon’s Gakhal family was gunned down in their Okanagan Avenue home by the estranged husband of one of the daughters. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon’s darkest hour reaches 25 years

Monday, April 5, marks 25 years to the day that eight members of a Vernon family were murdered in their Mission Hill home

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The Carnival is holding its 2021 annual general meeting via Zoom April 27. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival looks at success overcoming COVID-19

Meeting to be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27; new society members sought

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Mission Hill Elementary school in Vernon April 2. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Vernon elementary school

Interior Health contacting families who may be affected

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Station Public House in Penticton announced April 4, 2021 that they will be closed temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure. (Google Maps)
Penticton pub closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Station Public House will be closed for a ‘few days’

Const. Michael Rampone, a member of the Penticton RCMP Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) section had the honour of meeting nine-year-old Summer-Paige, who is arguably not only the BC RCMP’s youngest, but most inspirational recruiter.
BC RCMP’s youngest recruiter inspires South Okanagan officers

Summer-Paige presented to her class about how to become a police officer

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Most Read