Vernon Winter Carnival bestows highest honour

The Order of Jopo has been presented to longtime Carnival director/volunteer Ruth Hoyte

Longtime Vernon Winter Carnival director and volunteer Ruth Hoyte has been named recipient of the Order of Jopo, the highest individual honour Carnival can bestow. (Wayne Emde Photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival’s highest individual honour has been bestowed upon a longtime volunteer and enthusiast supporter of Carnival.

The Order of Jopo was presented during the 62nd Vernon Winter Carnival to Ruth Hoyte.

“Ruth is a constant cheerleader for Vernon Winter Carnival and the Greater Vernon community,” wrote the Carnival in announcing the honour on its Facebook page. “Ruth has been involved with Carnival for more than a decade, helping grow many events under the Carnival umbrella, namely the Celebration of Talent.”

Hoyte, a councillor for the District of Coldstream, is, as Carnival says, “a voice of reason on the board,” helping to build policy and create a sustainable future for Vernon Winter Carnival as a society and a festival.”

Hoyte will be stepping off the Carnival board as a director this year.

“I will be a volunteer for life,” she said.

Through the City of Vernon, the Order of Jopo has been presented to visiting dignitaries, long-time Carnival supporters, past chairpersons and honoured cities around the world.

”All recipients have shown tremendous community spirit and commitment to Carnival and the community,” said the Carnival society.

