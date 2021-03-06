Vernon voices wanted on climate action plan

A plan that’s been two years in the making in addressing climate action is ready to roll out to the masses.

Vernon’s Climate Action Plan is ready for community engagement with online materials and a survey at vernon.ca/climate-action until March 24.

“This plan is our collective guide for local climate action,” Mayor Victor Cumming said. “By adopting this plan, we can get going systemically on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, protecting our infrastructure, and positioning ourselves to thrive during the current and future significant climate changes.”

This practical and aspirational plan reflects many community conversations, the knowledge of the Climate Action Advisory Committee and the input of experts. It sets targets that reflect the urgency of climate action and includes steps that not only help Vernon reduce greenhouse gas emissions and get ready for the impacts that climate change brings, but also result in immediate benefits for our residents.

The beginning of the Climate Action Plan is an introduction to the project and explains how addressing climate change will build a stronger, prepared and connected community. It outlines the process to tackle climate change. The second part of the plan is detailed information on the planning process, the history and background, as well as the full table of implementation actions and the background studies.

The plan acknowledges that every member of Vernon has a role to play and throughout the plan are actions for individuals and organizations throughout the community.

In addition to the online opportunity for input, the Climate Action Advisory Committee and City staff are meeting with community groups to provide a zoom presentation on the Climate Action Plan. To schedule one of these presentations, contact lcordell@vernon.ca

After the opportunity for engagement is complete, the City will review the feedback and adjust the plan, as necessary, before bringing a final version to council for consideration.

