Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, challenged himself to ride 41 kilometres Oct. 12, 2020, to raise funds for a playground in his community of Valley of the Sun along Westside Road. (Jason Satterthwaite - Facebook)

Vernon teen takes on 41 km unicycle challenge for new park

Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, undertakes one-wheeled ride to advocate for importance of play, raise funds for Westside Road park

Today is the day 15-year-old Aiden Satterthwaite will ride 41 kilometres on a unicycle in hopes to raise money for a new playground.

The Grade 10 W.L. Seaton Secondary student said he’s undertaking the lengthy one-wheeled ride to raise awareness of the importance of play and to raise money for a future park development in his community.

Satterthwaite resides in a small subdivision of Valley of the Sun along Westside Road near Fintry Provincial Park and the subdivisions, he said, were all developed without any green space.

“It has been my dream as a small boy to see a playground built,” said Satterthwaite. “I would love to see that happen.”

All the money he raises will be held in trust by the North Westside Community Association. Its parks committee is currently looking at the options of new park development.

“I know I would be gone off to college long before any park is built out here,” he said. “I am doing this fundraiser so the little kids growing up here will be able to enjoy a dream I have long had.”

Satterthwaite has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $5,000 toward the project. As of Monday, Oct. 12, more than $3,000 has been raised.

“In the days of Snapchat, Fortnite and Zoom classrooms, I want everyone to remember how important it is to get out and play today,” said Satterthwaite. “To exercise not only your body but to also your mind.”

Satterthwaite will start his ride at Udell Road and head north along Westside Road to Highway 97. He’ll turn right and go along Old Kamloops Road to 43rd Avenue, then cover the final sevens blocks over to Seaton school on 27th Street.

If he completes the challenge, Satterthwaite estimates it will take him five-to-seven hours. He will be led and followed by two experienced bicyclists to ensure a safe ride.

“I encourage you to get out and play today, whatever your age is, and please support me in my challenge,” said Satterthwaite.

The 41-km route he’s challenged himself to Monday, Oct. 12, is his school bus route.

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Vernon teen wheels along for new playground

READ MORE: Community rallies to find missing Revelstoke woman

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Diphtheria outbreak affected Summerland in 1911

Just Posted

Vernon rec service report paints picture of summer in COVID-19

Smaller camps, fewer kids, increased rink revenue among unprecedented summer

Vernon teen takes on 41 km unicycle challenge for new park

Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, undertakes one-wheeled ride to advocate for importance of play, raise funds for Westside Road park

Vernon councillor pushes for free birth control

Coun. Kelly Fehr wants to see prescription contraceptives covered by province’s medical service plan

10 classic film suggestions to watch this Thanksgiving

Cozy-up with a post-turkey-dinner movie marathon this year

POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

Theives walk away with cash, a hard drive and cameras after Friday morning break-in

Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Cyrstal Wood has made it her mission to support fellow survivors

Community rallies to find missing Revelstoke woman

Julie Martel went for a walk on Oct. 11 and didn’t come home

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna watering holes battle tough liquor restrictions

Local establishments are calling for regionalized restrictions, warn of potential closures of iconic bars and pubs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chase Heat melt North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL exhibition schedule starts off in the Shuswap

Two young women die in rollover crash into Fraser River in Chilliwack

Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016

Most Read