Vernon students spread cheer through carnations

Vernon Christian School hosting carnation campaign to bring joy to seniors in town

Elementary students from Vernon Christian School are looking to spread some cheer through their Carnation for Seniors campaign. (VCS - Contributed)

The children of Vernon Christian School couldn’t let a global pandemic stop them from showing how much they care.

Instead, they put on their thinking caps and found a way to continue on with their annual Driven to Serve (DTS) program by giving back to seniors locally and across Canada.

Inspired by a VSC dad and teacher’s idea to spread some Christmas cheer, elementary students turned to technology to get their message across while COVID-19 halted in-person events.

With the power of technology behind them, though, the students were able to extend their reach.

Christmas cheer and, later, some Valentine’s Day lovin’ was spread to more than 800 seniors homes across Canada as the students shared their music video and digital cards.

Now, the Parents in Action Committee (PIA) is hoping to keep the momentum going with its Carnation for Seniors campaign.

“We have a goal to give out 890 carnations to residents in care homes in Vernon with a small message of love from our students,” the PIA said.

Carnations can be purchased through the school and can be delivered with a homemade card to every care home in the city that is able to accept them.

All Interior Health COVID-19 regulations will be followed throughout the campaign, the group said in a statement issued Friday, Feb. 26.

If you would like to send a carnation to a senior, you can reach out to Savaya Hofsink atshofsink@vcs.caor visitvcs.cafor more information.

