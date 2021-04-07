Vernon students pencil in time for Salmon Arm seniors

The big buddy system at one area school has shifted to include seniors during this time of isolation.

Vernon Christian School has teamed up with the Shuswap Lodge in Salmon Arm to pair students with seniors over Zoom.

“For about a month our students and a handful of seniors have been chatting, sharing stories and getting to know each other,” the school said. “Both the seniors and students have been looking forward to these weekly Zoom buddy visits.”

The Grade 5 students were then tasked with writing biographies about their friends from the Lodge with all that they have learned from the visits. Students from the Grade 12 art class also joined in and drew portraits of each resident, using the skills they have been working on in class.

“Just before spring break Mr. Haberstock, our Grade 5 teacher who initiated these Zoom visits, was able to deliver these specially made gifts.”

Their Lodge friends were thrilled with the biographies and artwork.

“Lovely project,” Elisabeth Thompson said. “I can speak for my mom; she has loved this interaction – has told me all about it. Thanks so much.”

Vernon Christian School is also delivering 1,428 carnations, each with a handwritten note, to seniors this week following a successful fundraiser.

