Vernon students pencil in time for Salmon Arm seniors

Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)

The big buddy system at one area school has shifted to include seniors during this time of isolation.

Vernon Christian School has teamed up with the Shuswap Lodge in Salmon Arm to pair students with seniors over Zoom.

“For about a month our students and a handful of seniors have been chatting, sharing stories and getting to know each other,” the school said. “Both the seniors and students have been looking forward to these weekly Zoom buddy visits.”

The Grade 5 students were then tasked with writing biographies about their friends from the Lodge with all that they have learned from the visits. Students from the Grade 12 art class also joined in and drew portraits of each resident, using the skills they have been working on in class.

“Just before spring break Mr. Haberstock, our Grade 5 teacher who initiated these Zoom visits, was able to deliver these specially made gifts.”

Their Lodge friends were thrilled with the biographies and artwork.

“Lovely project,” Elisabeth Thompson said. “I can speak for my mom; she has loved this interaction – has told me all about it. Thanks so much.”

Vernon Christian School is also delivering 1,428 carnations, each with a handwritten note, to seniors this week following a successful fundraiser.

READ MORE: Vernon students spread cheer through carnations

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at Vernon elementary school

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchoolsSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna student, bookstore host book drive for inmates

Just Posted

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
One death linked to Vernon hospital outbreak

13 test positive for virus in Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 outbreak: IH

The RCMP Air Services unit was dispatched to track a stolen vehicle from Vernon April 5, 2021. (BC RCMP image)
Helicopter, cellphone used to track stolen Vernon vehicle: RCMP

32-year-old arrested; faces potential criminal charges after ‘crime of opportunity’

Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Vernon students pencil in time for Salmon Arm seniors

Kids buddy up with retirement home residents over Zoom

SilverStar Mountain Resort has closed its winter season. The Star hopes to open for its summer season June 25. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Vernon ski resort shuts down for season

SilverStar Mountain Resort hoping summer season equally as successful as winter

Elizabeth Gaynor moved to Heaton Place in Armstrong last year. (Contributed)
Armstrong resident defies adversity with resilience and determination

Elizabeth Gaynor is a resident of Heaton Place Retirement Community

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

A new study finds social media has made one in five Canadians lose sleep and become more sedentary. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Social media has robbed one in five Canadians of sleep

Ninety per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 34 use social media

Direct-support staff who support individuals with developmental disabilities – including many involved with Semiahmoo House Society in South Surrey – should be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, says the head of UNITI. (File photo)
Support workers for those with disabilities left behind in B.C. vaccine-rollout ‘oversight’

UNITI CEO Doug Tennant says misunderstanding is putting vulnerable people at greater risk

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

According to a new study, 71 per cent of Canadians carers – those looking after a family member or friend with a disability, illness or frailty – are battling unprecedented fatigue. (Black Press Media files)
Unpaid caregivers in Canada feeling more burned out than ever: New report

70% of caregivers reported added mental and physical fatigue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Riley Conner poses with his new bike near Okanagan Lake on April 6. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Paying it forward: Good Samaritan replaces Kelowna cyclist’s stolen bike

‘This was something good that came out of something bad’

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man arrested after car theft in Vernon

According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business

Wild ARC and the BC SPCA highlighted ways we can keep baby birds safe this spring, as nesting season is in full effect from March to July. (Photo from the Wild ARC Facebook Page)
B.C. wildlife groups hatch tips on keeping baby birds safe this spring

Your guide on what to look for when you encounter a stray baby bird

Most Read