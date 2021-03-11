Vernon student pens poem for seniors

A Grade 11 student has brought joy to Parkwood Retirement Resort residents through the power of the written word.

Trinity Wilcott has been working in the dining room for the past year and works hard to connect with residents and build relationships, lifestyle consultant Marcy Kennedy said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created great challenges for everyone,” she said.

“During this strange time when hope can be hard to find, Trinity goes over and above to keep the spirits up for all around her.”

While the poem was penned for the Parkwood family, Kennedy said it’s a tribute to all seniors in the Vernon community and beyond.

“Our residents and staff have all found great enjoyment from the kind words written here and we would love to share them with the people of Vernon.”

Trinity Wilcott, a Grade 11 student, penned a poem for Parkwood Retirement Resort amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

