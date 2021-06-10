Vernon ‘sign-tist’ gains international honour

Wayside’s Nancy Wilde named one of six winners of first Women in Signs Awards from Signs of the Times magazine

Vernon’s Nancy Wilde (right) of Wayside (with Helen Armstrong, executive director of the North Okanagan Neurological Association) has been named one of six inaugural winners of the first Women in Signs Awards, honouring women in the signs industry, launched by Signs of the Times magazine. (Submitted Photo)

A well-known Vernon businesswoman is among the first six winners of Signs of the Times magazine’s inaugural Women In Signs industry initiative.

Nancy Wilde of Wayside joins fellow Canadian Heidi Tillmanns and four Americans as award winners for displaying their sign-making talents at North American locations.

“Our call for entries requested women who excelled in ownership/management, design, fabrication, installation, sales or marketing, while noting that potential honourees should also be affecting positive change within their company, industry association or sign-associated philanthropic organization,” wrote Signs of the Times’ editor-in-chief Mark Kissling.

More than 300 submissions were tallied with that field reduced to 18. The final six were chosen on a points-based system by a four-woman panel from the signs industry.

A self-described ‘sign-tist,’ Wilde began her career as an office assistant with Baker’s Signs in Vernon. She worked her way into starting her own business, Wilde Imagination Sign and Design. Wilde sold her company to Wayside in 2014 and, along with two of her employees, joined the long-time Vernon company.

One of her favourite creations was the Foord Clubhouse sign that adorns the home of the North Okanagan Neurological Association’s clubhouse.

