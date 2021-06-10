Vernon’s Nancy Wilde (right) of Wayside (with Helen Armstrong, executive director of the North Okanagan Neurological Association) has been named one of six inaugural winners of the first Women in Signs Awards, honouring women in the signs industry, launched by Signs of the Times magazine. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon’s Nancy Wilde (right) of Wayside (with Helen Armstrong, executive director of the North Okanagan Neurological Association) has been named one of six inaugural winners of the first Women in Signs Awards, honouring women in the signs industry, launched by Signs of the Times magazine. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon ‘sign-tist’ gains international honour

Wayside’s Nancy Wilde named one of six winners of first Women in Signs Awards from Signs of the Times magazine

A well-known Vernon businesswoman is among the first six winners of Signs of the Times magazine’s inaugural Women In Signs industry initiative.

Nancy Wilde of Wayside joins fellow Canadian Heidi Tillmanns and four Americans as award winners for displaying their sign-making talents at North American locations.

“Our call for entries requested women who excelled in ownership/management, design, fabrication, installation, sales or marketing, while noting that potential honourees should also be affecting positive change within their company, industry association or sign-associated philanthropic organization,” wrote Signs of the Times’ editor-in-chief Mark Kissling.

More than 300 submissions were tallied with that field reduced to 18. The final six were chosen on a points-based system by a four-woman panel from the signs industry.

A self-described ‘sign-tist,’ Wilde began her career as an office assistant with Baker’s Signs in Vernon. She worked her way into starting her own business, Wilde Imagination Sign and Design. Wilde sold her company to Wayside in 2014 and, along with two of her employees, joined the long-time Vernon company.

One of her favourite creations was the Foord Clubhouse sign that adorns the home of the North Okanagan Neurological Association’s clubhouse.

Wilde’s complete Signs of the Times profile can be found here.

Vernon’s Wayside acquires Wilde Imagination


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsLocal Business

Previous story
KSS still grieving over loss of students

Just Posted

Vernon’s Nancy Wilde (right) of Wayside (with Helen Armstrong, executive director of the North Okanagan Neurological Association) has been named one of six inaugural winners of the first Women in Signs Awards, honouring women in the signs industry, launched by Signs of the Times magazine. (Submitted Photo)
Vernon ‘sign-tist’ gains international honour

Wayside’s Nancy Wilde named one of six winners of first Women in Signs Awards from Signs of the Times magazine

Downtown Vernon crime was the target of a nine-day enforcement blitz by RCMP recently. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star file photo)
RCMP take aim at downtown Vernon crime

Blitz sees team make 33 arrests, recover stolen property, perform 162 investigations

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident in which a man was injured during an arrest in Falkland on Dec. 3, 2019. (File Photo)
IIO investigates after man injured during arrest in Falkland

RCMP were advised in March that the Dec. 2019 injury may have been more serious than originally thought

Fire truck.
Gas leak at the Rise in Vernon

More to come

A heavy police presence was spotted at the EconoLodge Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Sheldon Lee - contributed) A heavy police presence was spotted at the EconoLodge Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Sheldon Lee - contributed)
Police standoff at Vernon motel

Armed officers, police dogs and armoured vehicles seen Thursday morning

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Monday, September 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ Virtanen responds to sexual assault lawsuit, says relations consensual

The hockey player has been on leave since the allegations surfaced online in April

FILE – Healthcare workers from Women’s College Hospital prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
1st dose of mRNA vaccines stops 65% of COVID infections, protects from variants: B.C. study

Study is not peer-reviewed but looks at infections during B.C.’s spring wave

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jennifer Charlesworth is B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth. (InWithForward)
Child welfare system must focus on sense of belonging for Indigenous Peoples: report

Watchdog’s report focuses on Skye, a teen who fatally overdosed after years in care

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

The Bay City Rollers, 1976. Photo Wikipedia.
Bye Bye Baby, Baby Goodbye

The death of Leslie McKeown, lead singer of the Bay City Rollers, was announced without fanfare

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell waterfront home in White Rock so she can buy a castle in France

Most Read