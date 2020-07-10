Vernon shutterbugs capture rainbow

Randy Szasz shared this photo of a rainbow over Kalamalka Lake looking toward the Coldstream valley July 9, 2020. (Randy Szasz - Facebook)
Randy Szasz shared this photo of a rainbow over Kalamalka Lake looking toward the Coldstream valley July 9, 2020. (Randy Szasz - Facebook)
Louis Moreno Leggett shared this photo of a rainbow over Vernon July 9, 2020. (Louis Moreno Leggett - Facebook)

Thursday’s afternoon showers made way for any photographer’s dream: a full rainbow.

Mighty Mother Nature provided a full bow following the rainfall July 9, and several Vernon residents took to capture the moment and share it to social media.

Rain returns to Vernon’s forecast Sunday, July 12, with 60 per cent of showers, according to Environment Canada.

In the meantime, Friday is the perfect day to hit up the beach as the national weather agency is calling for a high of 26 C.

Saturday will also see a high of 26 C with some clouds.

View this post on Instagram

#vernonbc #kallake #rainbow

A post shared by @carvinmarvin (@carvn_marvn) on

Check out this post from around Sparkling Hills Resort and Spa:

Do you have any great weather shots? Send them to editor@vernonmorningstar.com.

READ MORE: Rescued hawk returned to Lumby skies

READ MORE: Vernon Secondary grad wins award for community work during pandemic

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescued hawk returned to Lumby skies
Next story
Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program to hold coronation

Just Posted

Vernon shutterbugs capture rainbow

A rain event July 9 made way for a glorious sight

Fundraiser kicks off for Lake Country families displaced by house fire

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $5K for those who lost everything in early morning blaze

Liberals push NDP for fall school reopening plan

Local Liberal MLA says NDP government committed to plan being unveiled before Aug. 4

Okanagan and Shuswap MPs want federal funds to help stop invasive species

Concerns raised that spending favours Eastern Canada.

YMCA of Okanagan summer camps start up

Registration for July is now open

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program to hold coronation

Event will be held by video as a result of COVID-19 precautions

Pooch abandoned at Penticton doggy daycare suffered from oral disease

A fundraiser for Okie held by the BC SPCA surpassed its goal of $1,700

Couple shaken up after homophobic encounter at Kelowna mall

‘We’re not in the States; we’re not in some little hick town; we’re in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. And it still happens’

Summerland to allow in-person attendance at July 13 council meetings

Two meetings will be held at Summerland Arena Banquet Room to accommodate public

Rescued hawk returned to Lumby skies

A rehabilitated Swainson’s hawk was returned to its Rawlings Lake habitat

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

Dog locks out Kelowna couple on 4th floor patio

Kelowna firefighters were called in to rescue the two people

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

Most Read