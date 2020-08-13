The Okanagan Science Centre added a 21-foot-long, 567-pound animatronic dyoplosaurus to its permanent exhibit to mark its 30th anniversary on Aug. 11, 2020. (OKS - Contributed)

Vernon science centre marks 30th with prehistoric addition

Okanagan Science Centre moves in newest guest, seeking name

The Okanagan Science Centre (OCS) is celebrating its 30th birthday with a very special guest.

A 21-foot-long, 567-pound animatronic dyoplosaurus has been added to the Vernon centre’s Discovery Room.

“We are ecstatic to add a dyoplosaurus to our permanent exhibit, particularly as the centre marks three decades of inspiring young people to learn more about science and the world around them,” executive director Dione Chambers said.

The hefty dino from the Cretaceous period was moved into its new home Tuesday, Aug. 11.

”We are extremely grateful for Kal Tire’s willingness to transport the dinosaur from the Lower Mainland and to Venture Training which provided a forklift operator,” Chambers said. “They are both great supporters of the Science Centre and they made it possible for us to enhance the overall experience we provide to our guests.”

The dyoplosaurus roamed North America around 75 million years ago and the herbivore’s fossils were first discovered in Alberta in the 1920s, but soon, Vernonites and visitors will be able to learn more — up close.

“It will take our team a few days to get the exhibit finalized, but we can’t wait for the public to visit and explore everything the science centre has to offer,” Chambers said.

Now, the science centre is looking for name for the newest addition.

Suggestions are accepted on the science centre’s website and the Top 3 names will be picked by staff and put up for a vote. The final name will be determined by Fan’s Choice, Chambers said.

“Along with bragging rights, the winning entry will receive and OSC prize pack.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m., Aug. 22.

The Okanagan Science Centre is open with extended summer hours Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Covid measures are in place.

