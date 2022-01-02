The Vernon Salvation Army receives a cheque for $5,000 from Burnco Rock Products Ltd. towards its 2021 Christmas Campaign. (Salvation Army photo)

Vernon Salvation Army beats fundraising goal of $500,000

It’s the second year in a row the organization met its Christmas Campaign goal

The Vernon Salvation Army is sending out thanks to those who helped its biggest fundraiser of the year surpass its goal.

The non-profit met its Christmas Campaign fundraising goal for the second year in a row. This year they beat their $500,000 goal with a total of $509,963 raised.

The donations will go towards the organization’s programs that help people and families in need, including Vernon’s main food bank. Funds were raised by Christmas kettle collections outside local stores, as well as online and by mail.

“Thank you North Okanagan residents for supporting the work that we do! We could not help those in need without your support!” the Salvation Army posted on its Facebook page.

