Vernon Wings manager Tennille Middleton presented owner Katie Dahl with a miniature model of the restaurant as a Christmas gift. The model was created by Armstrong’s Dick VanderLinde. (Submitted photo)

Vernon Wings manager Tennille Middleton presented owner Katie Dahl with a miniature model of the restaurant as a Christmas gift. The model was created by Armstrong’s Dick VanderLinde. (Submitted photo)

Vernon restaurant gone to the birds with mini Wings

A exact miniture replica of the Wings Vernon restaurant was created by Barnwood Birdhouses

Wings has taken flight as a popular restaurant among humans, and now birds.

Tennille Middleton, a Wings Vernon manager, gifted Wings owner Katie Dahl with a miniature model of the restaurant — an exact replica of the building.

The piece commissioned by Middleton was built by Dick Vanderlinde, whose Armstrong-based business is called Barnwood Birdhouses. VanderLinde has been making elaborate birdhouses and miniature buildings like the Wings restaurant for many years.

“I wanted to do something special for Katie and Sherman for Christmas and Dick did an amazing job,” said Middleton.

VanderLinde’s creations are works of art, each uniquely created and never duplicated.

“This gift from Tennille, created by Dick, was a bit overwhelming and is so special to all of us at Wings,” said Dahl.

READ MORE: Campaign lights up programs for North Okanagan kids with $36K

READ MORE: Former Vernon resident knighted

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

FoodRestaurantsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stand up against dementia stigma this Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Next story
Central Okanagan trustees preserve public input at board meetings

Just Posted

Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price are heading to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game (Steve Dunsmoor/Submitted)
Kelowna Rockets Cristall, Price to play on biggest stage at top CHL prospects game

Property located between Okanagan Centre Road West and Glenmore Road has been identified as the site of the future Lake Country Business Park. (Photo/District of Lake Country)
Lake Country council to hear public comment on future business park lands

A strike vote could happen this weekend as CUPE and the Central Okanagan School District are failing to come to an agreement. (Black Press File photo)
Strike vote looming as Central Okanagan School District, CUPE failing on agreement

The Strathcona Cup, a competition between Canadian and Scottish men’s curlers, has been played every five years since 1903. The latest installment will feature games in Vernon Jan. 17 and Kelowna Jan. 18. (stratchonacup.ca)
Okanagan curlers tangle with Scots