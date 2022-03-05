Vernon realtors collect cans in support of Ukraine

Re/Max managing broker Michelle Girard has already started collecting empties in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and she will be on hand Thursday, March 10 for a drive-thru bottle drive at the Vernon office. (Re/Max photo)

Seeing the recent events happening in the Ukraine has left many locals feeling helpless and wanting to help.

Realtors and staff at Vernon’s Re/Max office felt the same and decided there was something they could do.

The local office (at 5603 27th St.) is hosting a drive-thru bottle drive fundraiser Thursday, March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All donations will be sent to the Red Cross Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal.

“Our realtors have a large sphere of clients that are probably feeling just as helpless, so we wanted to come together as a community and see how much money we can raise by working together,” Re/Max managing broker Michelle Girard said.

Clients and community members just have to pull up and their realtor will unload their bottles.

Those dropping off cans and bottles will also get a ticket to enter to win a $100 Visa gift card. The winning ticket number will be announced Friday, March 11 on the Remaxvernon Instagram page and REMAX Vernon Facebook page.

Anyone who can’t make the drive-thru can bring their empties to Chasers Bottle Depot, where there is an account under Re/Max support for Ukraine until the end of day Friday, March 11.

