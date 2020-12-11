Vernon Realtors boost backpack program with $9K donation

Local real estate company supports Starfish Pack Program with generous gift ahead of holidays

Royal LePage Downtown Vernon Realtors raised $9,650 amid the COVID-19 pandemic to support the Kalamalka Rotary Club’s Starfish Pack Program to feed hungry families. (Contributed)

Royal LePage Downtown Vernon Realtors raised $9,650 amid the COVID-19 pandemic to support the Kalamalka Rotary Club’s Starfish Pack Program to feed hungry families. (Contributed)

Realtors with Vernon’s Royal LePage Downtown opened their hearts and their wallets ahead of the holidays to donate more than $9,000 to feed hungry kids in the community.

This is the second year Royal LePage Downtown raised funds in support of the Kalamalka Rotary Club Starfish Pack Program and even amid a global pandemic, the Realtors surpassed last year’s donation of around $6,000.

“At the end of the day, the message I got from our people is it’s been a brutal year on a lot of people and taxing in different ways,” managing broker and owner Monty Davis said.

Davis said as for the real estate business, like everyone else, business came to a halt in the spring with the first wave of COVID-19 and the provincewide restrictions but things began to change in the following months.

“Each individual, unless you were selling Lysol wipes, was thinking, ‘what are we dealing with,’” Davis said. “In real estate, the market came roaring back. It put us in a place for us to try to do what we could and help this program out.”

The reason this program is popular among Realtors with Royal LePage, Davis said, is because it involves a local program and children.

On Dec. 10, in a very simple exchange — “a cheque in an envelope,” Davis said. “Nothing too flashy.” — Royal Le Page Downtown contributed a total of $9,650 to the Starfish Pack Program.

The Starfish Pack Program provides children in need by sending approximately $16.50 per week, or six meals, in each weekend backpack donated to more than 100 Vernon families. It costs $575 to feed one child for the year, the program’s website reads. To learn more about the program, or to donate, visit starfishpack.com/vernon.

READ MORE: Health workers report burnout amid second wave, ask public to obey health rules

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two arrested in police situation on Westside Road: OKIB

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna studio gets creative with holiday music video
Next story
Couple opens hearts to Vernon’s homeless

Just Posted

Daisy the duck (Nadine Langford) poses with a customer while her dad Rick Parker gets change at one of the Krispy Kreme doughnut sales in November, raising funds to help feed the homeless in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Couple opens hearts to Vernon’s homeless

Special Christmas dinner planned to boost weekly meals provided to those most in need

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery began making its own hand sanitizer in March 2020, with its first priority to supply organizations that work directly with local populations most at risk. (Facebook)
‘It’s obscene’: Okanagan Spirits irked after government turns back on Canadian distilleries

Okanagan Spirits donated half a million worth of sanitizer; Ottawa awards offshore company $375M contract

The BC Centre for Disease Control will now be releasing local health area data weekly. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

The BC Centre for Disease Control will be releasing data on local health areas weekly

The BC Liquor Stores Share-a-Bear campaign has provided the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation more than 150 bears to share with patients over the holiday season. (Contributed)
150-plus bears spotted at Vernon hospital

Share-a-Bear campaign success to deliver smiles to patients over Christmas season

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place have reached 41 so far.
Another COVID-19 case at Oliver care facility as Interior Health calls for reinforcements

A 14th staff member tested positive, with 27 positive residents

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Signage on a door entering a store in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s COVID-19 cluster contained: Interior Health

A total of 50 cases were linked to the event

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Westbank First Nation honoured Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton with a blanket ceremony. (Westbank First Nation)
Westbank First Nation honours Okanagan College president

The college’s president was honoured for his work towards reconciliation

Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses on Dec. 11, 2020 to watch for counterfeit currency circulating in town. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses about counterfeit bills in town

Currency seized is in the form of US$100 bills that share the same serial number

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Would school rankings be admissible as evidence?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Most Read