Vernon Museum camps keep kids busy

Three morning camps offered next week

Are your kids getting bored? Do you need a morning to yourself? Looking for a camp that challenges your child’s mind? Drop off your little ones at one of the Greater Vernon Museum & Archives half day summer camps this August. With three different themes, you can even register them for all three. Camps take place from 9 a.m. to noon and are all suited for ages six to nine.

See related: Snakes slither into Vernon Museum

On Wednesday, Aug. 15 join the Nature Camp and enjoy a wide range of nature inspired activities both inside and outside the museum.

During the Multicultural Camp Thursday, Aug. 16 children will explore some of the cultures represented in Vernon. Guest speakers, music, crafts, activities and more will open your child’s eyes to the diversity in our community.

Travel back in time to early Vernon and discover what life was like here many years ago during the Back in Time Camp Friday, Aug. 17. Storytelling, a scavenger hunt, activities surrounding the restored post office clock, crafts and more are in store!

To register your child drop in to the museum or call 250-542-3142. Registration deadline for all camps is Aug. 10. Individual camps are $35/child or $25 for members. Register for all three camps for $100/child, $75 for members. You are encouraged to register early as space is limited.

For more information on memberships or the camps please contact the museum at 250-542-3142, visit www.vernonmuseum.ca or find us on Facebook.

