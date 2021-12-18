Vernon mother surprised with refurbished van

When Richelle Sequin was asked by a friend to come down to Swan Lake Motors Friday afternoon, she had no idea she’d be leaving the lot with a new vehicle.

Kal Tire and Swan Lake Motors, along with participating sponsors, donated a refurbished van along with six months of insurance and fuel gift cards to Sequin, the winner of the partnership’s first vehicle giveaway.

Sequin, a local early educator and mother of two, was nominated by members of the public and surprised with the van on Dec. 17.

“I cried when I opened the email that said a mom of two who’s car broke down recently was selected to receive the van,” said local resident and nominator Tracey Leupin. “To also find out that she was nominated three times doesn’t surprise me, but the fact that her 10-year-old son submitted a nomination, that just was the icing on the cake. I don’t know how he got around to that, but it is telling of the situation.”

The program received well over 50 nominations, and deciding the winner wasn’t easy.

“We asked the community of Vernon to help us give away a van and there was an overwhelming response from the community,” said Joe Skerritt, owner and manager of Swan Lake Motors. “We cannot thank everyone enough for helping us to get the word out.”

“We are thrilled to have been able to give the gift of transportation to someone so deserving. We look forward to having this as an annual event here in Vernon,” said Justin Myhre, Kal Tire store manager on Anderson Way. “It’s important that we all do a small part to give back to the community that we operate in, and this was a nice way to say happy holidays.”

