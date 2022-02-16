Vernon Morning Star rolls out grad donation

The Morning Star is making a donation to the local Cinderella Project, which provides formal clothing and accessories to underprivileged teenagers so they can attend their graduation ceremony or prom with their peers. The money was collected from the sale of roll ends at the Morning Star’s front desk. (Facebook photo)

The roll ends the public purchases from the Morning Star have helped a North Okanagan project.

The Morning Star will be making a donation to the Cinderella Project, which provides formal clothing and accessories to underprivileged teenagers so they can attend their graduation ceremony or prom with their peers.

“The donation comes from the money we have collected selling our roll ends,” said Morning Star circulation manager Tammy Stelmachowich. Roll ends are the end-of-rolls of newsprint the press uses to produce the newspapers.

People buy them for many uses, including as tablecloths, art paper for children or for help with moving and packing.

The money from the purchase is saved and the Morning Star gives back to a deserving group or project, such as the Cinderella Project

“An important goal of the project is to encourage students to stay in school and to graduate,” said Stelmachowich. “They so deserve it.”

