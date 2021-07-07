Vernon MLA praises local ‘postie’

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and her constituency office staff offered a very happy birthday wish and praise for their local letter carrier for her dedication and positive attitude despite the heat wave. (Harwinder Sandhu - Facebook)

A local letter carrier received a very happy birthday wish and praise from Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

In a celebratory post to social media, staff from the constituency office shared a photo and well wishes.

“Happy birthday to our favourite letter carrier, MJ,” the post reads. “Every day she brings her bright and positive attitude to our constituency office and leaves us all smiling.”

Staff extended their gratitude to all postal workers across B.C. who have continued to deliver when temperatures were hitting the low- to mid-40s in an unprecedented heat wave.

“We greatly appreciate all you do,” the post to MJ Innbjor reads.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed.

“So nice to see this!” wrote Basia Sokal. “I wish every politician appreciated their postie.”

