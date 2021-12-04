Vernon massage therapy college gets perfect marks in 2021 accreditation

Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy has achieved top marks in the field of registered massage therapy education in their 2021 accreditation. (Submitted photo)

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy has received a perfect score from the Canadian Massage Therapy Council for Accreditation (CMTCA).

The CMTCA uses a tracer method that involves a documentation review as well as a deep dive into all aspects of massage therapy programs, from financial management and curriculum to facilities and practical experiences. Surveyors trace each category from the management level through staff and faculty, down to the students. The council also interviews the public on their patient experience.

The CMTA awarded the Vernon-based college a perfect 380 points in its 2021 accreditation.

“We were shocked” said executive director Roxanne Petruk, who led her team in 2017 to become the first nationally accredited massage therapy program in Canada.

“We knew we had a great program, but we had been so busy dealing with all of the adjustments required through the pandemic, that the reaccreditation process was not our priority this time. It was a total surprise to achieve 380 points, out of a possible 380 across seven educational standards. 100 per cent across the board! There was whooping and hollering in the management offices, and we ran into the classrooms to share this with our faculty and students!”

Along with a full academic load over two years, Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy students perform approximately 400 supervised hours of massage therapy to meet graduation requirements.

“I give all the credit to my amazing team” said Petruk. “We are incredibly lucky that Vernon attracts excellent RMTs and other medical professionals who are willing to teach in their area of expertise. We have had RMTs, chiropractors, physiotherapists, nurses, MDs and accomplished academics enrich our program with their knowledge and experience.”

Brendan Shykora

