Vernon law firm helps build dreams with Rotary auction

A fund has been established through Community Foundation North Okanagan in memory of longtime Vernon lawyer Paul Nixon, who died in November 2020. The Paul Nixon Youth Legacy Fund was created to provide grants that support the community and organizations that were close to Nixon’s heart. This Saturday, Nov. 20, Nixon’s firm, Nixon Wenger Lawyers, will match the winning bid on a mountain lodge vacation package the company donated to the Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction with a donation to the Nixon fund. (Photo submitted)

A Vernon law firm is following the lead of its late co-founder.

The Paul Nixon Youth Legacy Fund is a permanent endowment created by Nixon Wenger Lawyers and administered through the Community Foundation of North Okanagan. In keeping with Nixon’s character and purpose, it directs ongoing grants to support, educate and train local youth with a focus on personal leadership and sustainable business models.

Nixon Wenger committed to donate to the Paul Nixon Youth Legacy Fund an amount equal to the winning bid of their Kal Rotary Dream Auction donated item, up to $10,000.

“Your bid on the auction item donated by Nixon Wenger will have double the charity impact – a donation by you to the Kalamalka Rotary and a donation by Nixon Wenger to the Paul Nixon Youth Legacy Fund,” said the law firm in a release.

Nixon died of cancer at age 72 in November 2020.

The 37th annual Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction is a hybrid event this year, offering an in-person experience combined with an online auction. The event and fundraiser is this Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. The online format will provide opportunities to bid on new items as they arrive.

“To respect global health concerns, we are moving the event to this newly renovated venue and offering a reduced capacity event,” Dream Auction chair Brian Reid said. “Moving the auction online will help those who wish to support our efforts and participate easily. In addition, guests may register for the live-stream event which is happening in conjunction with the reduced capacity in-person event and will feature special guests, performers and entertainment throughout the evening.”

Bidding is underway.

The Nixon Wenger item is a mountain package at Island Lake Lodge near Fernie. The package includes a four-night stay in a deluxe accommodation with a la carte breakfast, a custom chocolate fruit plate to greet you on arrival with a chilled bottle of bubbly, spa and dining credits and canoe rentals.

The package is valued at $3,200.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for Vernon lawyer, community booster

READ MORE: Fund formed in memory of Vernon lawyer



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donationsfundraising