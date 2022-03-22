Dancer Porter Johnson is watched and cheered on by fellow members of Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble as he performs the Kolomayka during a humanitarian aid fundraiser for Ukraine held Saturday, March 19, at City Dance Studio. The event raised more than $15,000. (Nancy Kriger Photo)

Vernon kicks up heels for Ukraine

Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble Ukraine humanitarian aid fundraiser in Vernon raises $15,000

People kicked up their feet and their chequebooks courtesy of Vernon’s Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble.

The group hosted a humanitarian aid fundraiser Saturday, March 19, at City Dance Studio.

“What a fantastic event,” said spokesperson Andrea Malysh. “More than $15,000 was raised for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation Ukraine Humanitarian Aid and the cheques are still coming in.”

Sadok sends out thank you to event sponsors: Backroads Brewing Company, DJ’s Perogie Kitchen, Buy-Low Foods and City Dance Okanagan. Vic Ukrainetz and Friends provided the Ukrainian music.

Lots of fun, dancing and everyone enjoyed the dance, Kolomayka, by Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble.

Malysh had special praise for the event’s volunteers.

“My amazing family, Scott Chatterton, Lois Campbell, Debbie Malysh, Dan and Cindy Malysh, and Sadokians Nancy Kriger, Porter Johnson, Carolynn Lundquist Daviduck, Darren Daviduck, Emily and Davis Daviduck, Katelynn Daviduck, Laisha Rosnau and friend, Marissa, Olga Piano, and Karen Thoresen,” she said.

The Yarmarok Ukrainian Market was well attended, thanks to Charlotte Danyluk Freeman, Kseniia Rudenko and Tammy Lee Stewart and Michael Hunter.

Sadok will continue to collect donations to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. Contact: Malysh for information at 250-309-6948 or email: sadok@shaw.ca.

Andrea Malysh (left) and Carolynn Daviduck were among the attendees at the Sadok Dance Ensemble's Ukrainian humanitarian aid fundraiser at Vernon's City Dance Studio Saturday, March 19. The event raised more than $15,000. (Katelynn David photo)

