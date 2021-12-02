Vernon hospital staff saluted with gift baskets

VJH Ladies Auxiliary donate gift basket prizes to 10 departments for staff to win through raffles

Vernon Jubilee Hospital pharmacy technician Hollie Garwah (left) and VJH Ladies Auxiliary director at large Pat Brkich show the 10 gift baskets donated by the auxiliary that will be raffled off to one staff member in each of 10 hospital departments. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It would be appropriate, don’t you think, for a woman named Hollie to win a gift basket at Christmas.

Hollie Garwah would love that, and she will have a chance like the rest of her coworkers at Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s pharmacy to win a gift basket.

Garwah – born Easter weekend, she chuckled – is a pharmacy technician and was on hand Wednesday, Dec. 1, to help the VJH Ladies Auxiliary launch its gift basket raffle program.

“We’re going to 10 departments and the different departments will hold a raffle among their staff,” said Pat Brkich, director at large with the auxiliary. “The winner gets the gift basket.”

The baskets are full of items donated by the hospital’s gift shop as well as sweets and treats donated by London Drugs, Canada Safeway, Butcher Boys and Buy-Low Foods.

