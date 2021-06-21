The 2020 grad class of Vernon Secondary School will be the first class to have their group shot Photoshopped together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star file)

Vernon grads move traditional photo from courthouse in respect of 215 Indigenous children

Vernon Secondary Students snapshot at school to not disturb memorial

Vernon Secondary’s Class of 2021 will have a different backdrop to their annual class photo shot by Wayne Emde.

Principal Ken Gatzke said the photo, which is usually snapped on the steps of the Vernon courthouse, will be taken at the school “out of respect of the 215 little ones found in Kamloops.”

There is a memorial built on the stairs complete with baby shoes honouring the Indigenous children found buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Students will also wear orange ribbons, Gatzke said.

Like last year — as COVID-19 pandemic rules still apply, albeit differently — the students will have their photos taken in sections and Photoshopped together to make a complete composite.

The students are engaging in grad events all week including spray painting the school grounds, a reverse parade and a drive-thru graduation.

READ MORE: Tagging Suicide Hill OK’d by Vernon council

READ MORE: Heat wave forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap


