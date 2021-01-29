Local filmmaker Marc Noel of OKS Video Productions captured the origins of the ice sculptures that will take over Polson Park for 10 days during the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival beginning Feb. 5, 2021. (Marc Noel - OKS Video Productions)

Vernon filmmaker gives inside look at Winter Carnival’s ice park

Drive-Thru Ice Park to take over Polson in 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival

A local freelance filmmaker has captured some of the magic underway at Polson Park ahead of the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival.

Marc Noel of OKS Video Productions shared his video of the Vernon night carvers Thursday, Jan. 28.

Ice flies in the nearly two-minute-long video as Ryan Cook and his team begin carving his sculpture.

Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx prefaces the video welcoming families and carloads to come check them out at the Drive-Thru Ice Park which will run Feb. 5-14.

“Enjoy the amazing sculptures that will be in the park for 10 days of Vernon Winter Carnival,” she said.

Those wishing to participate in the event must have a vehicle as per COVID-19 health orders. The park will be open to drive through four times daily – 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. each day and night of Carnival.

“The 6-7:30 p.m. drive-thru will feature the ice and displays lit up – adding to the beauty of the park,” said Proulx.

Tickets are just $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com or in-store at the Vernon Winter Carnival office on 35th Avenue.

Vernon Winter Carnival would like to advise the public well in advance that Polson Park will be closed to the public February 5-14, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily for the Drive-Thru Ice Park event.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival Ice Park construction begins

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Most Read