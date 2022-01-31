Vernon family history group presents virtual seminars

Genealogy will be front and centre as Vernon and District Family History Society lines up four speakers

Five virtual seminars, four speakers, three days.

Those with an interest in genealogy can check out the Vernon and District Family History Society, which is presenting the seminars Feb. 25-27.

Kicking things off Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. is Victoria Times Colonist editor and publisher Dave Obee, who is also a genealogical researcher. Obee has written a dozen books and given more than 700 presentations at conferences and seminars in Canada, the United States and Australia since 1997.

His presentation will focus on the wide variety of sources that deal with immigration to Canada, including ship passenger lists (available from 1865 through 1935), border crossing records, and naturalization and citizenship documents.

Two presentations Saturday, Feb. 26, will be provided by Annette Burke Lyttle, president of the Association of Professional Genealogists and editor of The Florida Genealogist. Lyttle will speak at 9 a.m. on the topic “Genealogical Proof for the Everyday Genealogist,” then again at 10:30 a.m. on “Border—What Border? – Our Ancestors Who Called Both Canada and the USA Home.”

The final two seminars on Sunday, Feb. 27, will be conducted by Christine Woodcock, a noted researcher in Scottish family history (1 p.m.), and M. Diane Rogers, past president of the B.C. Genealogical Society, who will speak on “Adding DNA to your genealogy and family history tools.”

Those interested in the seminars are asked to register no later than Feb. 24. The cost covers all five sessions: $30 for VDFHS members, $40 for non-members.

You can register by e-transfer to treasurer_vdfhs@vdfhs.com (note the underscore). Please note ‘Seminar registration’ and provide your name, email address and membership number if applicable.

You can also register by posting a cheque or bank draft to Box 1447, Vernon, B.C., V1T 6N7 by Feb. 17.

