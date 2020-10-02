Vernon’s Edie Jorgenson has been busy turning unsold T-shirts at the Kindale Thrift Store into shoulder bags. She launched her Bags by Edie business despite the challenges of COVID-19, with help from WorkBC employment advisors. (Contributed)

Vernon entrepreneur gives second-hand tees a new purpose

Edie Jorgenson’s creative business turns unused T-shirts into eco-friendly shoulder bags

There’s more than one way to sport a T-shirt; just ask Vernon’s Edie Jorgenson.

The volunteer at the Kindale Vernon Thrift Shop sees plenty of shirts come through its doors. Not all of them can be resold, and so with her keen eye for fashion and entrepreneurial spirit, she launched a business that repurposes spare tees into eco-friendly shoulder bags.

Jorgenson started Bags by Edie just before the emergence of COVID-19 — as challenging a time as any to undertake a new business. But with the help she’s received from WorkBC Employment Advisors Celena Sandaker and Jerry Ward, her bags are now the buzz among the thrift store’s customers.

“Everyone asks about it,” Ward said of Jorgenson’s business that sold 50 bags after little over a month at the store on 31st Avenue.

Jorgenson chooses T-shirts provided by Kindale based on their designs before cutting the garments into shape and tying the bottoms in to make a sturdy, stylish receptacle.

READ MORE: Vernon company scores global award

“From the first time we practiced (making the bags) in our office, Edie was right in there doing everything,” Ward said. “She really took ownership of it.”

Jorgenson says she loves the process of transforming tees that may have been destined for the landfill into something new, while also providing an alternative to plastic.

“Before COVID, a lot of B.C. was going towards zero plastic,” Sandaker said. “That push towards it was a reason why we were looking at this opportunity, because it was Edie thinking ahead, and thinking about what’s going to be the new trend.”

For Sandaker and Ward, it’s been inspiring to watch Jorgenson’s business — and her confidence — blossom.

“It’s given her a lot of confidence, and every time she comes into our office she just has a big smile,” Sandaker said. “That makes me feel amazing, that she’s so happy about this opportunity.”

WorkBC offers customized employment opportunities to help people overcome barriers and turn their strengths into success. Those looking for help finding a traditional job or customized work can contact WorkBC by phone, email or online chat, or visit a WorkBC Centre. Visit workbc.ca for more information.

READ MORE: Okanagan woman shocked by return of letter in a bottle, after 31 years

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

entrepreneur

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Get Outdoors!: Revel in the beauty of autumn leaf colours
Next story
COVID cancels main events of Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

Just Posted

COVID cancels main events of Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

One in 10 wineries at risk of closing - said BC Wine Institute

Vernon entrepreneur gives second-hand tees a new purpose

Edie Jorgenson’s creative business turns unused T-shirts into eco-friendly shoulder bags

Morning Start: Penguins Used to Be Six Feet Tall

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Safety tips to avoid a fire in your dryer

A dryer fire caused alarm in Penticton on Oct. 1

Central Okanagan students stand in solidarity with Indigenous community through Orange Shirt Day

Orange Shirt Day is a legacy of the St. Joseph Mission Residential School (1891-1981)

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP promises carbon neutral province by 2050

Trans Mountain lays first B.C. pipe, LNG Canada continues

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID exposure likely scenario in SD67, says Interior Health

Nearly 90 per cent of students are back in class, no known cases yet

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19: Airbnb bans one-night reservations over Halloween weekend to stop parties

Those who previously booked such reservations will be reimbursed

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Senior aide Hope Hicks earlier came down with the virus

British Columbians who test negative for COVID-19 waiting up to 4 days for results

Dr. Bonnie Henry said public health officials are working to streamline the lab process

Most Read