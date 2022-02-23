Vernon Elks Lodge installs new executive

New group holding fundraiser for Mission Coldest Night of the Year with burger and beer Friday, Feb. 25

If you have ever attended a function at Vernon’s Elks Lodge at the corner of 30th Street and 32nd Avenue and had a beverage, chances are you were served by longtime Elks president Bill McDonald.

Now the immediate past president, the newly elected executive of Vernon Elks Lodge #45 presented and installed on the wall inside the well-known lodge a sign called “Bill’s Bar.” It was a token of appreciation and gratitude for McDonald and his team’s years of service.

“Having a group of people to get together with to have a good time, just makes all the difference,” said McDonald, who spins a great yarn or joke with many of the beverages he serves.

The new president is no stranger in Vernon.

Lorna Robb started the ever-popular Dancing With The Vernon Stars and is excited to lead the new team that includes Ruth Hoyte as first vice-president; Phil Southward as second vice; Terry Black, third vice-president; Dave Hoyte, treasurer; Dan Irvine as secretary; and Cindy Nadeau Palozzo as membership director.

“I am thrilled to be on the new executive of the Elks, ecstatic that we are part of the arts and cultural district in beautiful downtown Vernon and happy to know that we live in a city that values our past as we build for the future,” said Robb. “The historical hall, that has a historical mural by local artist Michele Loughery, sitting adjacent to the gleaming new cultural cntre will be a testament to these values as the Elks continue on another 100 years of service to the community.”

The community is invited to join Elks members for Guest Night and a fundraiser for the Upper Room Mission Coldest Night of the Year at Burger & Beer night on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Contact Nadeau Palazzo via email cblatnyt@shaw.ca or Robb for tickets.

The Vernon Elks #45 was established in 1920 and has played an active role in the community since that time. Past members have raised thousands of dollars through suppers and other events and directed the money to countless charitable organizations, schools and groups over the years.

The Elks vision is to become the most progressive organization, meeting community and member needs. New members are welcome.

For more information, visit the Vernon Elks Lodge #45 on Facebook or contact Robb via email vernonelks45@gmail.com, phone 250-549-1883 or text 250-503-8311.

