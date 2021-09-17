Vernon cops ride 1,000 kilometres for kids

Cops for Kids cycles through Vernon Saturday on last leg of journey

A pair of local RCMP staff members are on the road looking to arrest funds for kids.

Const. Nick Reimann and dispatcher Kathryn Ahvenus are among the 27 riders from RCMP who left Kelowna on this year’s annual Cops for Kids Ride Friday, Sept. 10. The 2021 Ride, presented by the Impact Tomorrow Foundation, has taken the team across the south eastern corner of British Columbia to raise awareness and essential funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis, and pass through Vernon on Saturday, Sept. 18 before ending their journey Sunday.

Representing Vernon, Reimann an Ahvenus are returning to again as veteran riders to support local children requiring assistance is a reminder of the work they do each day.

“It’s my favorite part of the year, and it reminds me why I chose to be a police officer,” Reimann said. “Along the way we’ve been able to accomplish our goal of raising money for the kids, and representing our national police force.”

After a modified format in 2020, the team is excited to be reunited to cycle as a group across the region this year. In order to keep the team and the communities safe, they’re travelling in a bubble without community landings in each community like in past years. Supporters are encouraged to watch them pass through Vernon Saturday afternoon to cheer for the heroes’ efforts.

“This year we’ve got returning veterans making up our team, so each rider has been hand selected as someone that wants to make a difference for local kids,” ride captain Ret. S/Sgt Julio Krenz said. “They come from across the region, and they’ve each raised a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate. These are some of the most dedicated folks you’ll ever meet.”

Funds from the event support ongoing requests from families who require financial assistance to travel to medical care outside their home community, emergency dental treatment, medical supplies, learning tools & mobility aids. Since 2001, the foundation has raised over $5.8 million for local children who need it most.

To follow the team along their journey or to make a donation visit www.copsforkids.org or follow the ride on Facebook and Instagram.

