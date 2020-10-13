Triumph Coffee donated 15 per cent of its daily sales, Oct. 13, 2020, to support Lily Canabe while she recovers from a brain hemorrhage in Vancouver hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the girl and her family. (Facebook)

Triumph Coffee donated 15 per cent of its daily sales, Oct. 13, 2020, to support Lily Canabe while she recovers from a brain hemorrhage in Vancouver hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the girl and her family. (Facebook)

Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

A GoFundMe campaign has been kickstarted for young Vernon girl in Vancouver hospital

A local coffee shop is rallying behind a local girl who suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Lily Canabe is currently at the BC Children’s Hospital and her family hopes to move her to Sunny Hill Hospital in Vancouver where she will undergo at least two months of rehab, a GoFundMe fundraiser on her behalf reads.

“We trust and pray that being young and healthy and feisty, Lily will recover fully and have a great story to tell,” GoFundMe campaign organizer Mary-Sue Nichols wrote.

Triumph Coffee in Vernon is supporting Lily, and her sibling who is an employee of the beloved coffee house, Tuesday, Oct. 13, by donating 15 per cent of sales toward Lily’s recovery fund as part of its #TriumphTuesday.

Meanwhile, one of her parents will be unable to work while Lily recovers.

“Let’s all come together and show Lily and her family that they are so deeply loved and cared for and that we all have their back,” Nichols wrote.

Lily’s recovery is being documented on Instagram at @lilys_recovery_updates.

She celebrated her birthday in hospital Monday, Oct. 12.

To donate to Lily’s GoFundMe campaign, visit GoFundMe.com.

READ MORE: Fundraiser kicked off for single Vernon dad whose son is battling cancer

READ MORE: Vernon police dog tracks down Calgary thief

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna pizzeria offers jobs to staff of burned down restaurant

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

Rogers Communication announced the expansion of its 5G network into Lake Country and West Kelowna Oct. 13, 2020, on the heels of expanding into cities including Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Salmon Arm earlier this year. (Rogers Coverage Map)
5G rolls out in Lake Country, West Kelowna

Rogers expanded its network to cities such as Vernon and Kelowna earlier this year

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)
Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

Snow could be seen Oct. 12 on Highway 5, near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Triumph Coffee donated 15 per cent of its daily sales, Oct. 13, 2020, to support Lily Canabe while she recovers from a brain hemorrhage in Vancouver hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the girl and her family. (Facebook)
Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

A GoFundMe campaign has been kickstarted for young Vernon girl in Vancouver hospital

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Darlene Richard's cat's ashes were stolen on Friday, Oct. 9. (Darlene Richard)
Kelowna woman pleads for cat’s ashes to be returned following burglary

Along with electronics and jewelry, Darlene Richard’s beloved cat’s ashes were stolen too

Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.'s civic elections. (Elections BC)
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Arlyn Greig was one of two candidates for the party, both of whom had their endorsements stripped

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Thirty cases remain active; one person is in the hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Apex Mountain Resort’s live webcam shows the mountain has received its first snow of the 2020-21 ski season. (Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season

Dust off your skis or board!

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)
Prolific Kelowna offender on trial for alleged police chase resulting in crash

John Michael Aronson is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a pursuit while his licence was suspended

School officials say an incident where the parent of a PSS student drove into a crowd of students is still under investigation. (File photo)
Parent faces charges after allegedly driving vehicle into crowd of students

An internal school memo states many students received counselling

Most Read