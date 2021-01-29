Vernon Camera Club member snaps national role

Cheryl Bramble has been appointed as the assistant director of CAPA Competitions

A member of the Vernon Photography Club has snapped up a new role with the Canadian Association for Photographic Art.

Cheryl Bramble has been appointed as the assistant director of CAPA Competitions, director Sheldon Boles announced Friday, Jan. 29.

“She brings to the position an extensive background in photography, outstanding organizational abilities and is a current certified CAPA judge,” Boles said.

In her new role, Bramble will manage new zone competitions and the CAPA Annual Photo Challenge competition. She’ll also be involved in on-boarding the online judges-in-training program.

“Her ideas and suggestions will be a welcome addition to our team,” Boles said in a statement.

Bramble was born in Yorkshire, UK, and grew up in Edmonton, Alta., before her family made the move to the Okanagan Valley in 1976.

Her love for photography stems through her paternal family, the statement reads.

“Her father was a professional photographer in Edmonton and a teen-aged Cheryl assisted with his wedding shoots.”

Bramble’s grandfather, too, owned and operated a portrait studio in the UK.

Photography was Bramble’s longtime interest, but in 2011 it became her passion. She joined the local Kelowna Camera Club and represented CAPA for five years, she was also the Central Interior District Representative for two years for the Pacific Zone. Now, she’s an active member of the Vernon Photography Club.

CAPA is a countrywide non-profit organization of camera clubs and individual members who share an interest in photography. Members range from amateur to professionals. CAPA works to promote the art and science of photography, promote clubs and publish the Canadian Camera Magazine.

