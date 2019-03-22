Vernon-based artist’s work featured at Kelowna airport

David Wilson Sookinakin’s Water Travels a Cycle will be featured at the departure gates

Kelowna International Airport visitors will be able to view a local artists work at the airport for the summer heading into the fall.

David Wilson Sookinakin’s 40-foot long work called Water Travels a Cycle draws symbols and stories from Sookinakin’s Okanagan First Nations heritage. In this series, it’s the social life of water, from rain of the clouds, snowy peaks of mountains, and rainforest hot springs; it’s all told in images.

READ MORE: Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Colour Tongues to Colin James, and more

READ MORE: Foodie Friday: crocodile pizza at Bad Tattoo

One of the pieces from the series entitled The Turtle’s Spine, which draws inspiration from history.

“In times past the continent of North America knew a different name. It was called Turtle Island. On the turtle’s back was a noticeable feature which was its spine—a massive rock with many mountain tops stretched over half our continent,” said Sookinakin in a statement.

“The Turtle Spine reflects the importance of the Rocky Mountains, as told in Salish legend.”

READ MORE: It’s almost time to wine tour again in Kelowna

David Wilson Sookinakin was born and raised in the Vernon area and is a member of the Okanagan Indian Band. He learned Native art forms from Coastal Salish and Haida Artists in Vancouver, and eventually drew inspiration from his connection to the Okanagan Nation.

The artist will give a talk on Wednesday, April 3, from 12 to 1 p.m., as part of the Lunchbox Talk series at the Kelowna Art Gallery. This event is free and open to the public.

The artist’s installation will be on view at YLW until September.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.