Artists, staff, and members of the Lake Country Art Gallery have submitted bad artwork for an upcoming fundraiser on Aug. 17 (contributed)

Van Gogh? More like Van No: Lake Country Art Gallery selling awful art

The horrible artwork has been submitted by favourite artists as well as gallery staff and members

Lake Country Art Gallery is changing things up for an upcoming fundraiser.

Instead of the beautiful pieces of work normally on display, the gallery has ready the ‘Terrible, Horrible, Absolutely No Good, Awful Drawings’ exhibit.

This one-night fundraiser on Aug. 17 will support the art gallery by selling off bad drawings at a minimum donation of $25.

The artwork is said to be so bad, it’s good, and features pieces from gallery staff, members, and favourite artists.

The event will take place during the Night Picnic in Lake Country in front of the ArtHouse from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be live music, a number of artisan vendors, a picnic area, and Tap Truck Okanagan with cold beer.

Those unable to attend the event can email Wanda Lock at wandalock@lakecountryartgallery.ca to make a donation and have an awful drawing set aside just for you.

