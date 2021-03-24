Uphill race in Summerland to offer virtual options

And they’re off for the fifth annual Giant’s Head Grind in Summerland in memory of Christopher Walker. Photo courtesy Kim Lawton

Organizers of the Giants Head Grind will hold their fundraising uphill race this year, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be different from past years.

“While it is definitely going to be a different event this year, we are working hard to make it fun and rewarding,” race announcer Steve King said in a video message.

The event has been held in Summerland since 2014. Last year, the race was first postponed and then cancelled because of the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Giants Head Grind postponed

READ ALSO: What I know for sure: Lessons from the Giants Head Grind

The course is 5.6 kilometres in length and has an elevation gain of 500 metres.

Instead of a race on the Saturday of the Victoria Day weekend in May, participants in the Giants Head Grind — Christopher Walker Memorial Race will have two virtual options. During the month of May, participants can opt to do the actual Giants Head Grind route from a bench at Peach Orchard Beach to the summit of Giant’s Head Mountain, or they can run a 10-kilometre route at the location of their choice.

Registration packages will be forwarded to participants and will include a race T-shirt, participation medals and various local items and discounts.

All registered participants will also be entered to win several draw prizes.

An online awards announcement will take place on June 5.

The race was organized by Tom Matthews and Ellen Walker-Matthews in 2014, in memory of her son, Chris Walker, who was diagnosed with late-stage colorectal cancer in 2012 and died less than a year later.

Funds raised from the event go to colorectal cancer research and to improving the trail system in Giant’s Head Park in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser