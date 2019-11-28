A new sign in Cherryville is creating a chuckle for residents wondering if North Fork Road has been renamed. (Les Quigley photo)

UPDATE: Road sign that gave Cherryville a chuckle replaced

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

UPDATE Nov. 28:

Who ever is in charge of road signs in Cherryville is tired of being laughed at.

The North Folk road sign (which should read North Fork) has been taken down and the old faded sign has been put back up, according to some area residents.

……………………………………………

ORIGINAL Nov.26:

A typo on some highway signage has left some Cherryville residents wondering if a major road has been renamed.

The sign on Highway 6 reads North Folk Rd AHEAD — but it should be North Fork.

“Oh dear, someone doesn’t know how to spell proper,” one resident commented on the Facebook post. “Reminds me of the one that was on here a few years ago where they spelt school wrong at a crosswalk in front of the school.”

READ MORE: Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Another comment reads: “Watch out for those North Folk, Cherryville is crawling with them.”

Cherryville director Hank Cameron figures he knows the culprit.

“The Ministry of Forests, for whatever reason, it happened years ago, they put that in some correspondence,” Cameron said. “It was about eight or nine years ago, so people laugh about it.

“It shows government makes mistakes too.”

READ MORE: Small town business shines in big city

READ MORE: Lumby students to spread more joy at Christmas light up

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wine industry has grown in Summerland

Just Posted

Kelowna Olympian added to UBC Okanagan coaching staff

Malindi Elmore hired as Cross-country and endurance coach on Thursday

Kelowna company awarded $27.4M tender to build H.S. Grenda Middle School

Maple Reinders Constructors hope to have Lake Country school open by September of 2021

TOTA tops in responsible tourism again

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Assciation wins second straight World’s Responsible Tourism Award

West Kelowna Warriors make roster changes with mid-season trades

Warriors acquire Carter Wilkie from the Chilliwack Chiefs and trade away Brandon Dent

Airplane with landing gear issues lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

Reports indicate the plane had 78 people on board

WATCH: Snow lovers take to the slopes on Big White opening day

Boarders and skiers were thrilled for opening day on Thursday

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

LETTER: Campaign supports Don Cherry, veterans with mental health issues

Purchase of pins established as a fundraising opportunity

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue on social media

UPDATE: Road sign that gave Cherryville a chuckle replaced

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Penticton Vees to hold Teddy Bear Toss

Fans asked to bring stuffed animals, toques, mittens, pajamas and diapers to throw onto the ice

Penticton Vees acquire defence player in exchange deal

Nico Somerville has played with Victoria Grizzlies for past five seasons

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Most Read