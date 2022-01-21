Unplug and play during Project Literacy week in Kelowna

The week long event offers a variety of free activities for families around the Central Okanagan

Unplug and Play and Family Literacy Week is back for it’s 8th year, encouraging families to get outside and avoid screen time (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Project Literacy has announced its eighth annual Interior Savings Unplug and Play and Family Literacy Week.

The purpose of the yearly initiative is for families to participate in fun, engaging and interactive activities while avoiding screen-time. Over the past two years, screen time has become more prevalent in our day-to-day lives and remembering to take time away from screens can be a challenge.

“We’re very happy to have many community partners providing families with ways to unplug, and in accordance with public health orders,” says Paul Zuurbier, executive director of Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society.

It is a week-long event that will be taking place from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 and offers a variety of free family activities around the Central Okanagan. One of the events, entitled Story Time in the Parks, is taking place at eight parks around Kelowna, West Kelowna and Westbank. These involve planned trails where you read a story as you walk.

Other events include swimming, library story times, crafts, a family skate and more. All the events are being offered by the community partners and will be following the PHO guidelines.

Interior Savings, the title sponsor, is encouraging families around the community to participate in the free events.

“As the pandemic continues, many of us are spending more time connected to screens for work, school or socialization. Now more than ever, the message of finding a healthy balance is an important one,” says Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings. “[This] week is an invitation to replace sedentary screen time with new activities or old favourites. Our hope is that it will provide opportunities for families to make memories and connect in meaningful ways.”

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, children aged two to five should be limited to less than one hour a day in front of a screen.

For more information, check out the Unplug and Play website: www.unplugandplayweek.com

