Unleash your knowledge during Kelowna BC SPCA trivia night

The virtual trivia will take place Nov. 5

After months of social distancing, staying indoors and taking up new hobbies during the pandemic, many have enquired some new talents.

If one of the activities you took up during the pandemic was increasing your knowledge about trifling oddities then you’re in luck, the BC SPCA is organizing a virtual trivia night.

Registrar a team of six, safe in your bubble, or join individually to be matched with other animal lovers for a night of trivia.

The special COVID-19 sized teams will engage in four interactive rounds for special animal trivia.

Tickets are $20 and all of the funds will go to support the Kelowna BC SPCA.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. Nov.5, with prizes to be won.

For more information, call Karin at 250-862-1039 or email kmassar@spca.bc.ca. Click here to buy tickets online.

BCSPCA

