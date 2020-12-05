UBCO researchers interview caregivers for rural adults’ mental health concern

The researchers are looking for participants who live or have relatives in rural communities

Courtesy of the World Health Organization

Courtesy of the World Health Organization

A team of researchers at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus are spearheading a project which hopes to improve the mental health of seniors living in rural B.C. communities.

On Dec. 5 they announced the start of a research study, which involves talking to people about their experiences supporting someone with mental health concerns. These, they say, could include anything from depression and anxiety, to substance abuse.

Specifically, the group of researchers is hoping to speak with those who support people 50 years or older, who live in rural communities, with mental health concerns.

“What has it been like for you to connect with this person before the pandemic, and now?” asks researcher Carley Paterson, adding that they have seen higher rates of mental health concerns since COVID-19 has limited visitation of family and friends.

READ MORE: 81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

Spearheaded by both Paterson and Dr. Carolyn Szostak, they are interested in understanding ‘what it’s like to be there’ for someone like this.

“We hope that this research will help us to better understand what it is like to be there for those who need support. We hope to find ways to enhance these relationships and improve the well-being of both individuals,” said Paterson.

She explained that participation in this study involves a brief phone call with the researcher so that you can learn more about the study, and to make sure that you are eligible to take part. You will also take part in a 1-1.5 hour interview over Zoom or by telephone.

“We will ask you about your relationship, your understanding of mental health, and your perspective of your rural community. The interview will also discuss the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on your relationship.”

If you have any questions about this study or are interested in participating, contact Carley Paterson or Dr. Carolyn Szostak at 250-807-8736, or email Carley Paterson at: cepaters@mail.ubc.ca.

READ MORE: First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of Kelowna social worker

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sunrise paints Okanagan skies

Just Posted

The Feather sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, is located at the north end of Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Contributed)
New Lake Country sculptures tell the stories of Sylx, Okanagan peoples

Three sculptures designed by local Indigenous artists now line the Pelmewash Parkway

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by Interior Health at Rutland Senior Secondary Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Rutland Senior Secondary

Interior Health lists possible exposure dates as Nov. 23-25, 27

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of Kelowna social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders nothing short of ‘complete depravity’

Bib Patel, Lake Country
PHOTOS: Sunrise paints Okanagan skies

Residents in the Okanagan captured stunning shots of a colourful start to Saturday

It was an opening day filled with blue skies, sun and COVID-19 protocols at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Passholders enjoy sunny opening day at Silver Star Mountain

Resort staff say parking reservations, COVID-19 protocols went smoothly Friday, Dec. 4

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Courtesy of the World Health Organization
UBCO researchers interview caregivers for rural adults’ mental health concern

The researchers are looking for participants who live or have relatives in rural communities

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that's ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
WEB POLL: Will you take a vaccine for COVID-19?

Doses are expected to arrive in the new year

(City of West Kelowna)
Large housing development in Central Okanagan back on the table

Council considering rezoning to accommodate 184 housing units, project hopes for ~933 by completion

Staff and students at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary School were evacuated due to an electrical short that sent one person to hospital Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Vernon high school evacuated, one person injured by electrical short

Incident at Clarence Fulton Secondary forced brief evacuation Friday afternoon

Two Canadian petitions are asking to have elected officials removed from office. (Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Petitions show loss of faith in democratic process

Online petitions from third-party sources have taken aim at elected officials in Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chinook salmon spawning in the Fraser River near Tete Jeune Cache. ((Shane Kalyn photo, property of the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance)
North-Okanagan Shuswap MP petitions government to reform salmon management

Mel Arnold tables petition to allow more angler access to non-threatened Fraser River chinook salmon

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read