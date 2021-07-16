U-Haul Kelowna offers free storage to those displaced by wildfires

Over 300 communities are on evacuation alert as of July 15

30 days free storage available at the Kelowna or West Kelowna U-Haul(Black Press File Photo)

U-Haul is extending a helping hand to B.C. residents impacted by wildfires.

Anyone who is displaced, evacuated or otherwise effected by the wildfires raging across the province can turn to the West Kelowna or Kelowna U-Haul locations for help. U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage and U-Box container usage for anyone who needs a place to store their things after they leave their homes.

For more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Enterprise Way

2076 Enterprise Way

(250) 762-8306

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Kelowna

3571 Old Okanagan Road

(778) 741-0141

READ MORE: Kelowna crane collapse victims to be remembered at vigil

READ MORE: Kelowna asks for feedback on accessible parking recommendationss

@_isabellaggrace

isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Kelowna