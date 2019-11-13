Two new fire trucks roll into service in North Okanagan

Vernon Fire Rescue Services invites the community to join the City of Vernon in celebrating two new fire trucks being put into service at the hall Saturday. (VFRS photo)

Imitating the days when horse drawn fire engines had to be pushed back into their stations after a fire, Vernon firefighters and politicians will be pushing some new trucks into service this weekend.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services invites the community to join the City of Vernon in celebrating two new fire trucks being put into service. A traditional push-in ceremony and public open house will be held at Fire Station #1 (3401 30 St.) Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome.

A push-in ceremony involves members of Council and firefighters pushing the apparatus into the bay, remembering the days when horse drawn fire engines had to be pushed back into their stations after a fire.

VFRS received delivery of two new Pierce fire apparatus on Oct. 3. A new fire engine will perform a dual function and replace both a 34-year-old engine and a 17-year-old rescue truck. The new ladder truck replaces its 28-year-old predecessor.

