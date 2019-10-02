Tulip sales commemorate liberation of the Netherlands

Summerland Legion selling tulips for 75th anniversary of liberation during Second World War

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland is participating in the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.

Canadian soldiers battled in Europe, leading the liberation of the Netherlands in 1945.

In the final months of the Second World War, Canadian Forces were given the task of liberating the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.

READ ALSO: Hundreds of Canadians to receive postcards detailing Second World War link

READ ALSO: Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

From September 1944 to April 1945, the First Canadian Army fought Nazi forces on the Scheldt estuary, opening the port of Antwerp for Allied use. There were 7,000 Canadian soldiers who did not return.

The First Canadian Army then cleared northern and western Netherlands, allowing food and other relief to reach millions of desperate people.

Air drops of food were coordinated by the Royal Canadian Air Force over Nazi-occupied Dutch territory in Operation Manna.

Dutch Civilians wrote “Thank You Canadians!” on their rooftops in response.

This fall, the Legion is selling packages of the specially bred Canadian Liberator tulip as a way for people to support the Legion and raise awareness of the sacrifices of Canadians during the Second World War.

The goal is to plant one million tulips.

A package of 10 bulbs are available at the Summerland Legion for $10. Bulbs should be planted before the first frost for blooming in spring 2020.

There will also be a candle lighting ceremony at Canyon View Cemetery on May 2 of next year.

More information about the tulip project is available online at dutchcanada2020.com or by calling the Summerland Legion at 250-494-2301.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.