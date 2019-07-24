Trinity Joy is a special cat amputee

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland loves climbing on couches and cat towers

I am six years old and a very special amputate. My three legs don’t hold me back one hair.

I love to climb the biggest cat towers and all the couches. I am very fascinated with bird TV and it’s my favourite way to pass a day.

If you have a window seat for me and a few pets on my terms, call my aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

Oh, and I would prefer to only share my house with older pets that are calm please.

