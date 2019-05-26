Trail played role during fur trade era

Fur Brigade Trail in Okanagan has long history

A trail which passes through Summerland played a role during Canada’s fur trade, but its historical significance is much greater than that period of history.

David Gregory, a Summerland historian, said the trail, from Fort Okanogan on the Columbia River to Fort Alexandria near present-day Quesnel, B.C., was known as the Fur Brigade Trail from 1826 to 1846.

Earlier, it was used as a First Nations route.

“It’s carbon dated at 6,000 years old,” Gregory said. “It’s 1,500 years older than the Egyptian pyramids.”

The First Nations name for the trail is Nqəlxwwàs, which means “main trail.”

The trail was identified on maps after European contact starting in 1811, when it was recorded by David Stuart in 1811.

It was an active fur trade route from 1826 to 1846, when the main furs in the area were marten and fox.

From 1846 until 1858, it was not very active, but the Cariboo Gold Rush in 1858 brought new activity to the trail. Miners, mostly from the United States traveled the route in groups of up to 400.

The route was also a main cattle drive to provide meat for the gold miners in the Cariboo, and at least 22,000 head of cattle went through this area, Gregory said.

At least 22,000 head of cattle went through this area

The portion of the trail in and near Summerland is the only section of the Fur Brigade Trail protected as part of a park.

The trail project was one of Summerland’s centennial projects in 2006. That year, the municipality created Conkle Mountain Park, the Centennial Trail and the Okanagan Fur Brigade Trail Linear Park.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Brothers acquired land at entrance to Garnet Valley

Just Posted

Lake Country joins celebration of local government professionals

The district joined communities across the province by planting a new tree

Kootnekoff: Nervous about random drug testing?

Are you an employer with workers performing safety sensitive activities, but without… Continue reading

Column: Making space for a garden

Patio and deck gardens are a solution for a small space

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Thunderstorm possible for South Okanagan

The rest of the region will enjoy a sunny day.

Firefighter spring training comes to Lake Country

From LNG to breaking down doors, firefighters get training from industry pros

Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

Toronto will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors next

KFD, COSAR rescue injured Okanagan hiker

Rescue happened after 1 p.m. on Lost Lake Trail in Kelowna after woman injured her leg

Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

Committee members will also grill representatives from Facebook, Twitter

Neighbours help save Okanagan garage fire from spreading

Neighbours knock down fire enough before BX-Swan Lake firefighters arrive to fully extinguish

UBC researchers want to hear from rural residents on health care

Once completed, the project will inform health care planning and policy decisions

Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship

Canada will take home silver

Kamloops RCMP investigate violent home invasion

Police believe the incident was targeted

Wildfire crews watching for dangerous wind shift in High Level, Alta.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is raging out of control about three kilometres southwest of the town

UN urges Canada to take more vulnerable Mexican migrants from Central America

The request comes as the United States takes a harder line on its Mexican border

Most Read