Trading cards, collectibles store in Kelowna celebrates new location and National Hockey Card Day

Players Choice Sports held its grand opening for its new location at #2 - 310 Banks Road on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A local trading card and collectibles shop celebrated its grand opening at its new location in Kelowna to celebrate National Hockey Card Day.

Despite being opened at its new location at #2 – 310 Banks Road since the beginning of March, Players Choice Sports was packed as they hosted their grand re-opening on Saturday.

To celebrate the new location and National Hockey Card Day, many Upper Deck prizes were up for grabs as everyone that came through the day was able to take part in a scavenger hunt around the store.

On top of trading cards, the store has many collectibles for sale including signed jerseys, signed framed photos, figurines, Funk-O Pop figures and more.

And if sports isn’t your interest, they also have Pokemon cards and various autographed pop culture items.

