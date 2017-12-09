Toys, crafts and more at Mission hall

The Okanagan Mission Hall was in the spirit of Christmas

It was a hectic morning for members of the Okanagan Mission Hall Association for their annual Toonis breakfast.

According to organizer Beverly Dawe, the fundraiser for the association continues to grow each year.

Pancakes were available, a craft station for Christmas decorations was set up for kids, and toys were donated to the Kelowna Santas at the fourth annual event.

It’s important as the association is part of the community hall, so we give back to the community with this event, said Dawe.

