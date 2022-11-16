Tow truck gifted to Okanagan Forest Task Force

A fundraiser will be launched soon to get the truck outfitted for a busy 2023

The Okanagan Forest Task Force was gifted a tow truck from one of its members to help with back country clean ups. (OFTF/Facebook)

Those who take keeping the Okanagan back country clean as serious business recently received some big news.

Okanagan Forest Task Force founder Kane Blake, wrote on Facebook that a member gifted the group his old 2002 f450 tow truck to assist with backcountry clean-ups.

Blake said a fundraiser will be planned in the near future to help with equipping the truck for a busy spring and summer.

The tow truck will also be outfitted with decals for the task force and its sponsors.

Currently, the truck is in need of off-road tires and a 4r100 transmission.

READ MORE: ‘When people call 911 they expect help’: Okanagan MLAs demand solutions to ambulance reduction

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganTrucks