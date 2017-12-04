Tour the VGH Millionaire Lottery home

Take a look inside the high-end Paradise Estates home in West Kelowna

Take a tour of the only home in the Interior of B.C. that is apart of the VGH Millionaire Lottery in Vancouver.

Nestled off of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna on a 22-acre parcel of land Paradise Estates is a a high-end, 21-home resort.

The 3,811 square foot, three-storey home ranges between $3 and $4 million in price.

Inside there is an elevator that leads to a roof-top patio were you will find a hot-tub as well as misters to cool down in the summer and a natural gas fire place to warm in the winter.

The VGH Millionaire Lottery supports the Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital Foundation. The winner will choose from seven grand prize home package options and prizes.

There are two early bird prizes (worth over $250,000). The sales deadline is midnight on Christmas Eve for two prizes worth over $125,000 each. The final sales deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 12, 2018. Along with the grand prizes there are over 3,000 prizes to win. Find out more at millionairelottery.com.

