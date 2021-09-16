Tons turn out for kids tennis day in Vernon

Young tennis players came out in droves last weekend (Sept. 11) for the first Kids Tennis Day at Marshall Field and were treated to a very special appearance.

Vernon Tennis Association’s (VTA) president Graham Cooper said he had only expected around 20 to 25 children to participate, which was the common number seen in other communities, but he was blown away as last-minute registrations more than doubled that number.

Players between the ages of fie and 14 were engaged in activities arranged based on age and experience level and members of the VTA and parents made sure it was a fun day for all.

As a treat, Gary Edwards, winner in the B section in both the mixed and men’s doubles events at a recent Salmon Arm Tournament even placed modified games against some of the more experienced players.

To learn more, visit vernontennis.com.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap voters urged to be patient Sept. 20, avoid busier times

READ MORE: B.C. Lions join tribute to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.