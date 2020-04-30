Tiny Bundles program reopens at Central Okanagan Food Bank

The program is available through appointment only in Kelowna and West Kelowna

The Tiny Bundles program is returning to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The program will reopen for Kelowna and West Kelowna residents as of April 29.

Any pregnant woman or household with a baby, younger than one years old, can call the food bank and book an appointment.

The program supplies weekly food supplements and baby basics, such as formula and diaper.

If you require a helping hand at this time, call 250-763-7161 to speak with someone at the food bank. Pick up is available on Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

READ MORE: COVID19: Central Okanagan Food Bank changes food distribution model

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Food Bank offers help to those struggling financially during pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Bank