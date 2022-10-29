Thrill the World returns to Kelowna’s Stuart Park with no restrictions

A mom and daughter watch on as Kelowna residents gather at Stuart Park dressed as zombies to dance to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ to Thrill the World (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

For the first time since 2019, Thrill the World returned with no restrictions at Kelowna’s Stuart Park.

Anyone that wanted to take part met at Stuart Park dressed as zombies to recreate Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ music video at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

This year, more than 50 people attended in their zombie costumes to take part in the dance.

It was the eighth time the free event has happened in Kelowna. People were also allowed to bring food ideas to donate when they registered.

The Thrill the World initiative “is a global community project that inspires others to break down barriers by connecting people of all religions, races, political persuasions, and economic backgrounds. The organization contributes to the growth of humanity by encouraging others to step up as leaders, visionaries, and creators. Role models around the world organize local dance groups to perform with other nations at the same time, and donations are accepted for charity of choice.”

READ MORE: Last second heroics and overtime winner power Kelowna Rockets over Portland

READ MORE: Allegations of assault at Steve-O show at Kelowna Community Theatre

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityHalloweenKelownaOkanagan